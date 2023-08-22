Credit Suisse AG Acquires 231,350 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Free Report) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 801,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,350 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $44,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 77.7% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Campbell Soup by 149.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. 50.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on CPB shares. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.83.

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $42.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.32. Campbell Soup has a 12-month low of $41.79 and a 12-month high of $57.78.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 7th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Campbell Soup

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

