Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.48 Million Position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 42,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 156.4% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 65.6% in the first quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 757 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. American National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 201.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 807 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on WBA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.23.

Shares of WBA opened at $26.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.82 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.90 and its 200-day moving average is $32.48. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.21 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.44% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is -50.00%.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP John Patrick Driscoll purchased 5,172 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.42 per share, with a total value of $146,988.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,201. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

