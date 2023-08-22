Bessemer Group Inc. Has $811,000 Stock Holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,296 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of APA by 228.6% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of APA by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of APA by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,761,649,000. 80.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:APA opened at $43.90 on Tuesday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 3.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.02 and its 200-day moving average is $36.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. APA had a return on equity of 117.05% and a net margin of 16.14%. APA’s revenue was down 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on APA. UBS Group increased their price objective on APA from $35.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on APA from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, APA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.27.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

