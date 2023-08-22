Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,358 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Vahanian & Associates Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $11,398,470,000. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC increased its position in Jacobs Solutions by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on J. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kevin C. Berryman sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.25, for a total value of $171,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 252,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,806,081. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.99, for a total transaction of $819,851.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 587,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,312,954.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,998 shares of company stock worth $2,856,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE J opened at $136.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $124.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $119.41. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.78 and a 1-year high of $137.61.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.82. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.34 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.93%.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.