Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.06 Million Stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 28,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $4,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Sun Communities by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sun Communities by 485.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the first quarter worth $39,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SUI opened at $119.59 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $117.63 and a one year high of $167.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The firm has a market cap of $14.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.80 and its 200-day moving average is $136.30.

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($1.23). Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 2.80%. The company had revenue of $863.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 202.17%.

In other news, CEO Baxter Underwood acquired 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $126.18 per share, for a total transaction of $50,472.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 73,083 shares in the company, valued at $9,221,612.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Sun Communities from $157.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $168.00 to $158.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $158.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Sun Communities from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.88.

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of March 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 671 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 179,700 developed sites and approximately 47,990 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

