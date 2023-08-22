Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 3,931 Shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,579 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in CenterPoint Energy by 44.9% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 89,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,682,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 8.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on CNP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

CNP stock opened at $28.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.29. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is 66.09%.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

