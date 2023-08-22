Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,152 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,152 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,902 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $14,548,000 after buying an additional 28,536 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 13.0% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,817 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 39,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 47.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 368 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RGA shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $144.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $149.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.64.

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $136.63 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.08 and a 200-day moving average of $141.10. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $120.29 and a 52-week high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $4.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.28. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 20.35% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.78 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 18.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.32%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

