Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) Position Decreased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 375 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $4,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOV. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 5,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Dover by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 2,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Dover by 6.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Dover by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dover

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.03, for a total transaction of $2,470,424.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,586,728.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Dover from $155.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Dover from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dover in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.38.

Dover Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $139.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.42. Dover Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.49 and a fifty-two week high of $160.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.16). Dover had a return on equity of 27.33% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from Dover’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

