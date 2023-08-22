Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,395 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 104,790 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,395 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $3,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the first quarter worth $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Conagra Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.48 and a 12 month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 98.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total value of $2,497,512.54. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,123.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAG

Conagra Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.