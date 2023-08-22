Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,012 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHT. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 152.7% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 206,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,776,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,426,000 after acquiring an additional 120,199 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom in the first quarter valued at about $4,325,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 218.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 108,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter worth about $3,652,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Down 0.5 %

CHT stock opened at $36.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.11. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $32.90 and a 52 week high of $41.58. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Chunghwa Telecom Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $1.5291 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 28th. Chunghwa Telecom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chunghwa Telecom in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chunghwa Telecom

About Chunghwa Telecom

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local long distance services comprising of local calls, cloud switchboard, and value-added local calls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.