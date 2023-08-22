Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Acquires 2,525 Shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Free Report) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in WNS by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,662,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $198,753,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 951,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,122,000 after purchasing an additional 48,430 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in WNS by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 915,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,198,000 after purchasing an additional 43,046 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in WNS by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $64,879,000 after acquiring an additional 414,613 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in WNS by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 793,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,504,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WNS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of WNS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $104.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of WNS from $108.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, WNS presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.00.

WNS Stock Performance

NYSE:WNS opened at $63.36 on Tuesday. WNS has a 12-month low of $60.79 and a 12-month high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.71.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. WNS had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $317.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WNS Company Profile

(Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

Featured Stories

