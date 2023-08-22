Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Stake Lifted by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $4,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AON by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in AON by 2.8% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in AON by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in AON by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, July 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price objective on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AON presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.55.

AON Stock Down 0.1 %

AON opened at $323.75 on Tuesday. Aon plc has a twelve month low of $266.35 and a twelve month high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $329.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.51. The firm has a market cap of $65.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.90.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 14.26 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 19.16%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Articles

