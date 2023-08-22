Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Purchases 706 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 151,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,019,000 after acquiring an additional 217,370 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 159,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,994,000 after acquiring an additional 39,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,393.2% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,125,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

NYSE CAG opened at $29.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $14.21 billion, a PE ratio of 20.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.54. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.48 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.25.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

