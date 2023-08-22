Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 9,538 Shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 253,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,538 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $4,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 29,087 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 26.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 63,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 13,205 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 70,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 8,941 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 54,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $791,000 after acquiring an additional 12,497 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TAK opened at $15.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.00. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1 year low of $12.28 and a 1 year high of $17.15. The stock has a market cap of $47.60 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

