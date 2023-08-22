Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Purchased by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 9,327 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Boston Properties worth $4,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 18,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 13,823 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 363,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 201.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Boston Properties by 88.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its position in Boston Properties by 56.0% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 15,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Carol B. Einiger purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.41 per share, with a total value of $474,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,100. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BXP shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Boston Properties in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Boston Properties from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Boston Properties from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays raised their price objective on Boston Properties from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Properties from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.05.

Boston Properties Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE BXP opened at $62.83 on Tuesday. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.18 and a 52 week high of $87.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.03. The company has a quick ratio of 5.76, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Boston Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.67%.

Boston Properties Profile

BXP (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly traded developer, owner, and manager of premier workplaces in the United States, concentrated in six dynamic gateway markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Seattle, and Washington, DC. BXP has delivered places that power progress for our clients and communities for more than 50 years.

Featured Stories

