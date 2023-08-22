Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,283 Shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,534 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $4,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 201,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,233,000 after buying an additional 46,418 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Atlassian by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Atlassian by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 115,967 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,075,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $1,163,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlassian in the 1st quarter worth about $6,015,000. Institutional investors own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Price Performance

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $184.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $178.22 and its 200-day moving average is $167.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $113.86 and a 52 week high of $267.58.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total value of $1,709,900.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 114,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,520,560.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.99, for a total transaction of $1,709,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,520,560.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.81, for a total transaction of $449,070.70. Following the transaction, the president now owns 193,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,206,961.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 314,408 shares of company stock valued at $55,957,387. 43.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TEAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Atlassian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atlassian presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.56.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

