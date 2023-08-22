Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Acquired by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 273,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,123 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $4,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Infosys by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,246 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Infosys by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Infosys by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 252,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. 12.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Infosys Price Performance

Infosys stock opened at $16.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.60. Infosys Limited has a fifty-two week low of $14.71 and a fifty-two week high of $20.57. The company has a market cap of $69.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys Increases Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Infosys had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. On average, analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2134 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Infosys’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.5%. Infosys’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INFY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Infosys in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Infosys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.57.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

