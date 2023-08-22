Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,564 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 506 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $4,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,852,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 10,240 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 1,729 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $872,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 28,726 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,357,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L & S Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,425,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $201.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $207.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $187.73. The company has a market capitalization of $51.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.55. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $132.08 and a 12 month high of $225.57.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 42.95%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were given a dividend of $1.014 per share. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 38.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total transaction of $4,666,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 20,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $4,666,826.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,952,493.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 9,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $1,793,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,057. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on NXPI. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXPI

About NXP Semiconductors

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.