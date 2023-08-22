Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 111,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $4,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.82, for a total value of $1,764,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 915,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,834,710.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $118,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,116,708.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 224,521 shares of company stock worth $13,648,595. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $60.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.49. The company has a market cap of $51.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -315.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.75 and a 52 week high of $67.99.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 2.88% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRVL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $55.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. B. Riley upgraded Marvell Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRVL

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.