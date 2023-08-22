Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 110,821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,757 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $5,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 927 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. grew its holdings in Sensata Technologies by 239.2% in the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 987 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ST. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.13.

NYSE:ST opened at $37.44 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $36.64 and a fifty-two week high of $54.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 18.03% and a net margin of 9.50%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

