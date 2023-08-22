Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 499 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:RCD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 499 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $5,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RCD. LVZ Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,173,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $113,055,000. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 441.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 44,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,222,000 after purchasing an additional 36,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter.

RCD opened at $44.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $115.41. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 12-month low of $103.95 and a 12-month high of $139.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.11 million, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.32.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Discretionary ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Discretionary (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Discretionary Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as automobiles and components, consumer durables, apparel, hotels, restaurants, leisure, media and retailing that comprise the consumer discretionary sector of the S&P 500 Index.

