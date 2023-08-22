Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 7,161 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,763 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,161 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 11.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 20,219 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 15,713 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE UBER opened at $44.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $91.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 30,025 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $1,351,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,485,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,832,515. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 225,642 shares of company stock valued at $10,325,237 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $46.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Thirty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.52.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

