Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.23 Million Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,549 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.
BHP Group Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.56. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $71.52.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BHP Group
BHP Group Company Profile
BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than BHP Group
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- 3 Stocks You’ll Love to Own, But Hate To Encounter
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- The 3 Most Promising Real Estate Stocks To Watch This Quarter
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Why These 3 Large Caps Are Bucking the August Slump
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.