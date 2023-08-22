Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $5.23 Million Position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,549 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,456 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $5,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in BHP Group by 110.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 460 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BHP Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.14% of the company’s stock.

BHP Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BHP opened at $56.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.56. BHP Group Limited has a 1-year low of $46.92 and a 1-year high of $71.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on BHP Group in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BHP Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. BNP Paribas upgraded BHP Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded BHP Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,565.00.

BHP Group Company Profile

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

