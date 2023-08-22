Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $5,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQIX. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Equinix by 2.7% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Equinix in the first quarter worth about $433,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 293,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,693 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 14.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,465,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. 94.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

Equinix Stock Down 0.5 %

Equinix stock opened at $745.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $494.89 and a 1-year high of $821.63. The company has a market cap of $69.78 billion, a PE ratio of 86.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $781.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $736.91.

Equinix Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $3.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 22nd. This represents a $13.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. Equinix’s payout ratio is 157.32%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Equinix from $835.00 to $870.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Equinix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Equinix from $753.00 to $768.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays upped their target price on Equinix from $700.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Equinix from $750.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $811.19.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EQIX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Equinix news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total transaction of $57,014.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares in the company, valued at $13,619,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Equinix news, Director Fidelma Russo sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $777.08, for a total transaction of $283,634.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 75 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $760.19, for a total value of $57,014.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,619,564.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,714 shares of company stock worth $11,204,256. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Equinix

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.