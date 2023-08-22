Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,159 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,579 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $5,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 22,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in Aptiv by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 21,423 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Aptiv by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 17,419 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $780,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Aptiv from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Aptiv from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Aptiv from $152.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Aptiv from $155.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aptiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

NYSE APTV opened at $96.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $104.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.06. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $77.96 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

