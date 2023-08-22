Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.46% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF worth $5,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RGI. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 12,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000.

RGI stock opened at $189.57 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $154.21 and a 52-week high of $196.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $186.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

