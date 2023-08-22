Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Increases Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,908 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $3,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,594,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,379,000 after acquiring an additional 42,748 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,031,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,403,000 after purchasing an additional 33,650 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 890,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,651,000 after purchasing an additional 165,733 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 617,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,085,000 after purchasing an additional 125,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 263,043.5% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 605,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,650,000 after purchasing an additional 605,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

ITA opened at $114.66 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $206.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.64. The company has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.02.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

