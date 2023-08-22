UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH) Holdings Decreased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,322 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 1,459 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in UiPath were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Altimeter Capital Management LP grew its stake in UiPath by 175.4% in the first quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after purchasing an additional 5,270,194 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in UiPath by 899.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,644,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of UiPath by 251.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $90,884,000 after buying an additional 3,573,238 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the fourth quarter worth about $42,215,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UiPath in the first quarter worth about $64,462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at UiPath

In other UiPath news, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $1,016,185.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 879,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,808,083.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $620,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,344,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,859,609.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Rich Wong sold 56,549 shares of UiPath stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $1,016,185.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 879,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,808,083.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 282,546 shares of company stock worth $4,894,542. Insiders own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

UiPath Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of UiPath stock opened at $15.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $19.94.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The healthcare company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.08. UiPath had a negative net margin of 21.55% and a negative return on equity of 10.07%. The company had revenue of $289.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on PATH shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut UiPath from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on UiPath from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on UiPath from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.91.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

