Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $3,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,527,828,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 4,017,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,357,000 after acquiring an additional 135,877 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,920,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,253,211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total value of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elevance Health Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ELV opened at $466.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $453.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $463.29. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $412.00 and a 52-week high of $549.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 22.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $572.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Wolfe Research downgraded Elevance Health from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.93.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

See Also

