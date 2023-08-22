Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Purchases 3,187 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVFree Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,087 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $3,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,028,745 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,886,717,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,767 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,213,320 shares of the airline’s stock worth $613,243,000 after buying an additional 1,269,782 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock worth $515,021,000 after buying an additional 15,279,472 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,892,153 shares of the airline’s stock worth $399,914,000 after buying an additional 285,836 shares during the period. Finally, Provident Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock worth $217,803,000 after buying an additional 4,136,264 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.81% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Southwest Airlines stock opened at $31.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $19.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 12 month low of $28.40 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.81% and a net margin of 2.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LUV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.31.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV)

