Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 55,107 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,864 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $3,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PHM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $163,931,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 29.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,850,407 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $203,232,000 after buying an additional 1,101,565 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 36.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,651,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $152,982,000 after buying an additional 972,310 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth $37,289,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the first quarter worth $43,131,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

PulteGroup Price Performance

PulteGroup stock opened at $77.96 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $86.15. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The construction company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 29.58%. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 11.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PHM shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $90.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $81.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.27.

View Our Latest Research Report on PulteGroup

PulteGroup Profile

(Free Report)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.