Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 309,583 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,990 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned 0.09% of ChargePoint worth $3,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 6.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 50.0% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 35.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in ChargePoint by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,975,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,831,000 after purchasing an additional 46,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ChargePoint during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Stock Performance

ChargePoint stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.27 and its 200 day moving average is $9.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.92 and a 52-week high of $19.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ChargePoint ( NYSE:CHPT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 64.78% and a negative return on equity of 88.36%. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHPT has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ChargePoint in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $13.00 to $10.80 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.34.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $487,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 897,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,551,288.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Rebecca Chavez sold 4,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $38,150.53. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 352,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,830,020.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $487,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 897,894 shares in the company, valued at $7,551,288.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 816,111 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,477. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ChargePoint

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Further Reading

