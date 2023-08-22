Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Stock Holdings Cut by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 18,758 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $3,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EW. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 22,126 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 13,118 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 729,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $60,323,000 after acquiring an additional 306,664 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 47.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 601,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,883,000 after acquiring an additional 193,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 43.1% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 45,671 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 13,765 shares during the last quarter. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Edwards Lifesciences Trading Down 0.3 %

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $76.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The company has a market capitalization of $46.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.02. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $67.13 and a one year high of $98.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.31.

Insider Transactions at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.43% and a net margin of 24.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,155.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, insider Larry L. Wood sold 6,421 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.30, for a total transaction of $509,185.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 213,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,953,864.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $429,050.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,056 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,155.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 159,025 shares of company stock worth $13,629,195. Company insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Barclays increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.68.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

