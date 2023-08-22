Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 1,616 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,920 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $3,375,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NSC opened at $210.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.27. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.33 and a 12-month high of $264.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 20.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.56%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NSC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.40.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

