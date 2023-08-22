JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Genpact (NYSE:G) to Underweight

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, FinViz reports. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.30% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on G. TheStreet cut shares of Genpact from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Genpact in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Genpact from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Genpact from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.13.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $36.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. Genpact has a 52 week low of $35.31 and a 52 week high of $48.85.

In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,300 shares in the company, valued at $297,887. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total transaction of $61,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,887. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total value of $1,520,115.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,725.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,844 shares of company stock valued at $2,401,033 in the last quarter. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genpact by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genpact by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Genpact by 2.2% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 12,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Genpact by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Genpact by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

