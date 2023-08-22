Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Upgraded to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $107.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $83.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on EMR. Mizuho lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Emerson Electric from $94.00 to $89.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.94.

Emerson Electric Price Performance

Emerson Electric stock opened at $95.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Emerson Electric has a 12 month low of $72.40 and a 12 month high of $99.65. The company has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 80.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Analysts expect that Emerson Electric will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Emerson Electric

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric by 122.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Featured Stories

