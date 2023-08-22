Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Buys 939 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,224 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $3,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 90,253.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,974,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,627,000 after purchasing an additional 15,956,771 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $644,715,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,688,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,381,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427,400 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,370,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,886,000 after purchasing an additional 3,345,297 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 126.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,249,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

NYSE CL opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $61.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.88. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $67.84 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total value of $1,684,086.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

See Also

