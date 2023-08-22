JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) to “Neutral”

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm currently has a $77.00 target price on the information technology service provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $72.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CTSH. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.94.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $68.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of $51.33 and a twelve month high of $72.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.82 and a 200-day moving average of $63.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,653,335.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 6,926 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $434,883.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64,695 shares in the company, valued at $4,062,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $277,281.27. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,335.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,399 shares of company stock worth $1,158,205. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $256,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 269,207 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $24,140,000 after buying an additional 123,220 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,774 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 18.7% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

