Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Declares $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 24th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Western Forest Products stock opened at C$0.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$300.91 million, a P/E ratio of 47.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.11. Western Forest Products has a 1-year low of C$0.95 and a 1-year high of C$1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.71.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.70 to C$1.35 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.15 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Europe, and internationally. The company is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber and glulam remanufacturing, and wholesaling purchased lumber activities.

