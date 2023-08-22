Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The firm presently has a $40.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their prior target price of $37.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jefferies Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group Stock Performance

Jefferies Financial Group stock opened at $34.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1-year low of $28.34 and a 1-year high of $40.80.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 6.23%. Jefferies Financial Group’s quarterly revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total transaction of $8,062,485.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 134,217 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.79, for a total transaction of $4,803,626.43. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 15,744,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,484,345.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph S. Steinberg sold 218,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $8,062,485.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 16,673,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,416,706.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 578,320 shares of company stock worth $20,948,017 over the last three months. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $244,895,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 66.6% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 63.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.