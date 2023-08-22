The Marcus Co. (MCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a boost from Marcus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Marcus has decreased its dividend by an average of 46.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Marcus has a payout ratio of 82.4% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Marcus to earn $0.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.4%.

Marcus Stock Performance

Shares of MCS opened at $15.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $15.82. Marcus has a fifty-two week low of $13.62 and a fifty-two week high of $18.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Institutional Trading of Marcus

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Marcus by 468.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marcus by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Marcus by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marcus in the first quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. The company's Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center under the Big Screen Bistro, Big Screen Bistro Express, BistroPlex, and Movie Tavern by Marcus brand names.

