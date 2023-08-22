Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Acquires 26,950 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 26.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,993 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Range Resources worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,017,000. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,166,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,601,439 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,068,000 after buying an additional 802,239 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 33.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,196,387 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $84,608,000 after buying an additional 793,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Range Resources by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,940,913 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $73,582,000 after buying an additional 746,228 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Range Resources from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Range Resources from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on Range Resources from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Range Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Range Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Range Resources

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $52,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,713 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 32,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $866,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 250,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,792,492.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,908.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $32.35 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $36.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.13 and its 200-day moving average is $27.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.12.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. Range Resources had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 37.22%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $567.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was down 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Range Resources’s payout ratio is currently 4.66%.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

