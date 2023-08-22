iA Financial Co. Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.77 (TSE:IAG)

iA Financial Co. Inc. (TSE:IAG – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.765 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

TSE:IAG opened at C$84.00 on Tuesday. iA Financial has a 52-week low of C$67.43 and a 52-week high of C$93.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$89.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$87.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.70 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19.

In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of iA Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total transaction of C$624,635.90. In related news, Senior Officer Denis Ricard sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$89.23, for a total transaction of C$624,635.90. Also, Director Monique Mercier sold 2,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$87.59, for a total transaction of C$201,536.54. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IAG. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of iA Financial from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC lowered their target price on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$96.00 to C$100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of iA Financial from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, Desjardins cut iA Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$95.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$72.14.

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and US Operations businesses.

