Hyatt Hotels Co. (H) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Hyatt Hotels has a dividend payout ratio of 17.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Hyatt Hotels to earn $3.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.6%.

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE:H opened at $112.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 20.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.00. Hyatt Hotels has a 1 year low of $77.70 and a 1 year high of $127.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 6.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hyatt Hotels will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

H has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $113.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a report on Friday, June 30th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hyatt Hotels currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $124.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,508 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $176,420.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,624,263.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in H. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the second quarter worth $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

