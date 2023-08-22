Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Wednesday, September 13th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Embecta Trading Down 5.7 %

Shares of EMBC stock opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $983.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.20 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.39. Embecta has a twelve month low of $17.16 and a twelve month high of $36.64.

Embecta (NASDAQ:EMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.23. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 4.24%. The business had revenue of $286.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Embecta will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Embecta news, SVP Jeffrey Z. Mann bought 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.67 per share, with a total value of $101,849.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,199,066.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Jacob Elguicze purchased 4,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.66 per share, for a total transaction of $100,177.50. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 66,027 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,144.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey Z. Mann purchased 4,700 shares of Embecta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.67 per share, for a total transaction of $101,849.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,066.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $311,077. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBC. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Embecta during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $197,911,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Embecta in the third quarter valued at $68,114,000. Krensavage Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Embecta during the 1st quarter valued at $29,867,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Embecta in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,545,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Embecta by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,034,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,045,000 after purchasing an additional 762,630 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Embecta from $29.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

