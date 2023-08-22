Diageo plc (DEO) to Issue Semi-annual Dividend of $2.51 on October 17th

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, August 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of 2.5089 per share on Tuesday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo has a payout ratio of 59.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Diageo to earn $8.87 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.6%.

NYSE DEO opened at $168.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Diageo has a 52-week low of $160.09 and a 52-week high of $191.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.05.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT raised its stake in Diageo by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 4.2% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DEO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($60.22) to GBX 4,440 ($56.65) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 2,650 ($33.81) to GBX 2,920 ($37.25) in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($49.12) to GBX 3,800 ($48.48) in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3,893.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

