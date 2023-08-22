Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

Atalaya Mining Plc (LON:ATYM – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share on Thursday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Atalaya Mining’s previous dividend of $0.04. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Atalaya Mining Price Performance

LON:ATYM opened at GBX 334 ($4.26) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 328.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 338.77. Atalaya Mining has a 52 week low of GBX 183 ($2.33) and a 52 week high of GBX 385 ($4.91). The company has a market capitalization of £467.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,180.00, a PEG ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.70.

Get Atalaya Mining alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATYM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 600 ($7.66) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a report on Monday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.36) price objective on shares of Atalaya Mining in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Atalaya Mining from GBX 590 ($7.53) to GBX 600 ($7.66) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th.

About Atalaya Mining

(Get Free Report)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company's flagship property is its 100% owned Proyecto Riotinto mine, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Atalaya Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atalaya Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.