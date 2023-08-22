OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB) Declares GBX 10.20 Dividend

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.20 ($0.13) per share on Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

OSB Group Stock Up 0.7 %

OSB stock opened at GBX 357.60 ($4.56) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 394.67 and a beta of 1.28. OSB Group has a 52 week low of GBX 327.60 ($4.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 576.50 ($7.36). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 408.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 474.50.

Insider Activity at OSB Group

In other OSB Group news, insider David Weymouth bought 3,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of £14,831.92 ($18,923.09). In other news, insider David Weymouth acquired 3,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.07) per share, for a total transaction of £14,831.92 ($18,923.09). Also, insider Andy Golding purchased 25,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 397 ($5.07) per share, with a total value of £100,242.50 ($127,892.96). 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on OSB shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.21) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 777 ($9.91).

About OSB Group

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist mortgage lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgages, residential development finance, secured funding, bridging, and asset finance services.

