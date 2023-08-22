Mondi plc (MONDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 24th

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 10th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.4624 per share on Monday, October 16th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Mondi Trading Up 0.5 %

MONDY opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Mondi has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $39.18. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Mondi in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Mondi from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Mondi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 6th.

About Mondi

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

