Bosideng International Holdings Limited (BSDGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.81 on October 2nd

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.8135 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Bosideng International’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Bosideng International Stock Performance

Shares of Bosideng International stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Bosideng International has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39.

Get Bosideng International alerts:

Bosideng International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

Receive News & Ratings for Bosideng International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bosideng International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.