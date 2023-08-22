Bosideng International Holdings Limited (BSDGY) to Issue Dividend of $0.81 on October 2nd

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGYGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.8135 per share on Monday, October 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Bosideng International’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Shares of Bosideng International stock opened at $22.51 on Tuesday. Bosideng International has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $22.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.39.

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

